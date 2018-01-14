FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2018 / 11:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Softbank says listing of mobile unit an option; no decision made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that a listing of its core mobile-phone subsidiary Softbank Corp was an option as part of its capital strategy but that no such decision had been made.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that SoftBank was planning to list the the unit in Tokyo and overseas as early as this spring, a move that could raise some 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

SoftBank said in a statement that “we are always studying various capital strategy options. The listing of SoftBank Corp. shares is one such option, but no decision has been made to officially proceed with this course.”

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Richard Pullin

