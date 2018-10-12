SoftBank picks Nomura, Goldman, 3 others to lead mobile unit's IPO -source

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has chosen five investment banks, including units of Nomura Holdings Inc and Goldman Sachs, as lead underwriters for the mammoth initial public offering of its mobile-phone unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The other institutions are Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Deutsche Bank AG and the SMBC Nikko Securities Inc unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc , the source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as the deal is not public.

Media representatives for SoftBank and the financial institutions declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the Japanese investment and technology firm aims to sell around 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) of shares, the biggest IPO ever, listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Junko Fujita, Taiga Uranaka and Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)