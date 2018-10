TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is making arrangements to list its mobile unit on Dec. 19, capital markets newswire DealWatch reported on Wednesday.

The potential 2 trillion yen ($17.57 billion) listing is awaiting approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Approval is likely to be announced on Nov. 5, the day of SoftBank’s second-quarter earnings release, DealWatch reported citing multiple unnamed sources. ($1 = 113.8400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)