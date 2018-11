SoftBank's mobile unit set to win listing approval on Nov. 12 - DealWatch

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is expected to win listing approval for its mobile unit from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 12 and the listing date is likely to be Dec. 19, DealWatch reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

The listing, which could be Japan’s biggest ever, will mark the transformation of SoftBank and its more than $93 billion Vision Fund into one of the world’s largest technology investors. It will also free up more cash for investments ranging from ride-sharing to solar energy. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Susan Fenton)