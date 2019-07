(Corrects figure in first paragraph to 317 billion won, not million)

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday its Seoul-based venture capital unit focusing on early stage investments has raised a 317 billion won ($270 million) fund.

SoftBank Ventures Asia’s new fund will invest in early stage startups globally with a focus on Asia, the tech conglomerate said. ($1 = 1,174.6800 won) (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)