UPDATE 1-SoftBank appoints in-house lawyer as compliance officer

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it has appointed in-house lawyer Tim Mackey as group compliance officer, following the departure of his predecessor.

The Tokyo-based Mackey has served as deputy legal counsel since November 2018 and has headed the compliance department in Tokyo for the last six months.

He takes up the role at a time when SoftBank’s strategy is under renewed scrutiny following reports by Reuters and other media of big bets on derivatives tied to tech stocks.

The group's share price stabilised on Thursday, closing up 2% following three sessions of decline this week.