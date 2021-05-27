UPDATE 2-SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay fell 42% last year

(Adds details of more executives’ pay)

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Vision Fund’s head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total remuneration for the past business year fall 42% to 931 million yen ($8.5 million) including basic pay and other remuneration, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure’s remuneration fell 15% to roughly 1.8 billion yen over the same period. The package includes the cost of his relocation to the United States.

Simon Segars, chief executive of chip designer Arm, was the highest paid executive with remuneration of 1.9 billion yen. SoftBank agreed to sell Arm here to chip firm Nvidia Corp in November in a $40 billion deal that is yet to receive regulatory approval.

Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who has spoken of the need to pay top dollar to attract talent, received a pay package down 52% at 100 million yen. His fortune has been boosted in the last financial year by recovery in the group’s share price. ($1 = 109.1800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)