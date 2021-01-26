UPDATE 1-S&P revises SoftBank outlook to stable as rating agencies diverge

(Adds details of outlook)

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday it has revised SoftBank Group Corp’s outlook to stable from negative in a vote of confidence in the conglomerate after it sold down assets following a series of missteps.

SoftBank’s “aggressive growth strategy and financial policy are unlikely to erode its creditworthiness materially in the next one to two years,” said S&P, which affirmed SoftBank’s long-term issuer credit rating at BB+.

The conglomerate has monetised assets including its stake in Alibaba Group, building its cash reserves as a buffer during the COVID-19 pandemic and as dry powder for its tech investing.

S&P’s brightening outlook for the group, whose portfolio companies are benefiting from demand for listings in frothy markets, contrasts with peer Moody’s Investors Service, which has a negative outlook on the group.

SoftBank contests Moody’s analysis, which points to the complexity of the group’s balance sheet, and has requested the rating agency remove its rating.