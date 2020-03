March 25 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday by two notches to Ba3, saying the company is “aggressive” in its financial policy at a time when a drop in the stock market has put the value and liquidity of SoftBank’s portfolio under stress.

Moody's said here it was also reviewing SoftBank for a further downgrade. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)