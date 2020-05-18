Corrections News
May 18, 2020 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-SoftBank posts record $13 bln operating loss as tech bets slide

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 period to financial year, not 4th quarter)

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a record 1.4 trillion yen ($13 billion) operating loss in the April-March financial year as the value of its tech bets via the $100 billion Vision Fund crumbled.

The tech and telecoms conglomerate’s disastrous result, caused by a 1.9 trillion loss at the Saudi Arabian-backed fund, compared with a group operating profit of 2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 107.1500 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
