May 9, 2018 / 6:11 AM / in an hour

Japan's SoftBank posts 27 pct rise in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday reported a 27 percent rise in full-year operating profit, in line with analyst estimates, as its investments in technology firms around the world swelled.

Profit for the year ended March rose to 1.3 trillion yen ($11.87 billion) from 1 trillion yen a year ago, SoftBank said.

That compared with an average estimate of 1.3 trillion yen from 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 109.4900 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

