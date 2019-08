TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp’s first-quarter operating profit fell 3.7%, but was well above estimates, compared to the same period last year that saw the sale of part of its stake in chip designer Arm’s China business.

The giant Japanese technology investor’s operating profit for the April-June quarter was 688.8 billion yen ($6.49 billion). That compared with a 336 billion yen estimate from five analysts compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 106.2000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey)