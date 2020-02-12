Funds News
February 12, 2020 / 6:08 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

SoftBank Group Q3 op profit falls 99%; misses analyst estimates

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 99%, well short of analyst estimates, pulled down by losses at the $100 billion Vision Fund.

Profit reached 2.6 billion yen ($24 million) for October-December versus 438 billion yen in the same period a year prior, the technology investor said in a stock exchange filing.

The result compared with the 345 billion yen average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.8500 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing

