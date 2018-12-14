SBI Holdings says sold all allotted shares in soon-to-list SoftBank telco

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - SBI Holdings said on Friday it has sold all its allotted shares in SoftBank Group Corp’s soon-to-list domestic telco, underscoring strong retail demand for the shares.

One of the lead underwriters for the domestic portion of what is set to be Japan’s largest ever IPO, an error with SBI’s allocation of shares to investors had led to rumours of below-expectation demand for the country’s third-largest telco.

The telecoms unit, SoftBank Corp, priced its IPO earlier this week at an indicated 1,500 yen ($13.22) per share and said it would sell an extra 160 million shares to meet demand, raising about $23.5 billion. ($1 = 113.4600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)