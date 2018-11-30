Industrials
November 30, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan's SoftBank sets indicative IPO price at Y1,500 per share

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp has set an indicative price of 1,500 yen ($13.23) per share for its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Friday, making the deal worth 2.4 trillion yen ($21.16 billion) in one of the world’s biggest-ever listings.

The price was unchanged from an initial estimate of 1,500 yen that the domestic telecoms unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp announced when it launched the IPO earlier this month.

In IPOs, companies usually set an indicative price range - rather than just an indicative price - after receiving feedback from institutional investors on initial price estimates.

The IPO is aimed at providing the SoftBank group with funds to pay down debt and place big bets on innovations that Chief Executive Masayoshi Son predicts will drive future trends in technology.

The final offer price will be determined on Dec. 10 after the book-building process, in which underwriting banks receive buy orders from prospective investors. The stock is scheduled to begin trading on Dec. 19. ($1 = 113.4000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.