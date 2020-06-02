Market News
June 2, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Softbank leads funding round in Brazilian data company Cortex

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp led a 120 million real ($22 million) funding round in Brazilian data science company Cortex. Other investors in the round were Redpoint e Endeavor Catalyst, according to a statement released on Monday evening.

Cortex has among clients large companies such as Unilever PLC , Fiat Chrysler, L’Oreal, Roche, Carrefour, Visa and Claro.

Marcelo Claure, head of Softbank International, said data science companies are fundamental to innovation in Latin America. ($1 = 5.3665 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below