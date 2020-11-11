SoftBank's Northstar unit reports about $3.7 billion in losses

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday SB Northstar, its new trading unit, had amassed about $3.7 billion in trading losses so far.

SoftBank had until now not disclosed much information about the unit, which is reportedly the so-called “Nasdaq whale”, an investor with large derivatives positions in tech stocks.

The Japanese giant said Abu Dhabi-based Akshay Naheta was leading the Cayman Islands-registered unit. bit.ly/3kkMFiP

SoftBank on Monday reported $6.1 billion in quarterly profit as a broad upswing in tech valuations brought its mammoth Vision Fund back into positive territory.