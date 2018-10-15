FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 15, 2018 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SoftBank Group shares slide 5 pct as Saudi ties cause concern

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp shares tumbled 5.3 percent on Monday, hurt by worries over its ties to Saudi Arabia as well as a broader market sell-off.

Saudi Arabia, which provided much of the funding for the SoftBank Vision Fund, is seeing a growing number of attendees pull out of the “Davos in the Desert” investment conference after the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist.

“With misgivings emerging about Saudi involvement in the journalist’s disappearance, SoftBank’s stock price is responding negatively,” said Takashi Oikawa, an analyst at Ichiyoshi Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei index was down 1.4 percent in morning Tokyo trade as investors fretted over Sino-U.S. trade disputes and a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy. (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.