SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank’s Vision Fund has invested $1.7 billion in Yanolja, the South Korean travel firm said on Thursday.

Yanolja, a provider of cloud-based booking and other systems for hotels and travel companies, said this week it aims to expand its client base 16 times by 2025, building on rapid pandemic-induced growth in southeast Asia, India and Africa. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)