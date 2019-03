March 19 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc said on Tuesday it expected full-year results to be “marginally” ahead of previous expectations after the British IT company reported a jump in interim revenue.

Softcat’s revenue for the six months ended Jan. 31, rose 21.1 percent to 434 million pounds ($575.6 million), as more businesses opted for its offerings. ($1 = 0.7540 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)