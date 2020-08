A trio of Big Law firms - Kirkland & Ellis, Linklaters and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom - had key roles in the world’s largest-ever software buyout announced on Friday.

Kirkland and Skadden advised Hg Saturn and its investors, which poured roughly $2 billion into Visma, a software company that operates in the Nordic, Benelux and Baltic regions of Europe. Linklaters advised Visma.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lhSaR2