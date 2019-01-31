Financials
January 31, 2019

Software AG CEO: can spend 1-1.5 billion euros on acquisitions

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German business Software AG can spend 1-1.5 billion euros ($1.15 billion-$1.73 billion) on acquisitions, CEO Sanjay Brahmawar told Reuters on Thursday, as he seeks to drive growth in data integration and the industrial internet.

Brahmawar, a former IBM executive appointed last year, said in an interview there would be no staff layoffs under a strategy overhaul that he has led at Darmstadt-based Software AG. Larger competitor SAP said this week it would let go of more than 4 percent of its workforce. ($1 = 0.8691 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

