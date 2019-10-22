IT Services & Consulting
Software AG Confirms Outlook after stronger Q3

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German business software firm Software AG on Tuesday reported a 5% increase in third-quarter revenue at constant currency driven by strong growth in its its Adabas & Natural database line, and confirmed its 2019 guidance.

Operating profit in Germany’s oldest listed tech company rose 8% in the third quarter, prompted by 15% increase in its A&N business, it said, adding that its Digital Business Platform line had recovered after the company restructured its sales team in North America. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Douglas Busvine)

