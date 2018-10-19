FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
October 19, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Software AG in slight Q3 beat as industrial internet unit ramps up

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Software AG, Germany’s No.2 business software firm, reported third-quarter profits and sales that slightly beat market expectations as its new industrial internet division achieved triple-digit growth.

Revenues at the firm specialising in middleware and business databases grew by 7 percent, at constant currency, to 208.8 million euros ($239.3 million), just ahead of mean expectations of 205 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Non-IFRS earnings before interest and amortisation were flat at 63.8 million euros and net income rose 4 percent to 44.7 million euros.

The Darmstadt-based company confirmed its full-year guidance.

The new Cloud & IoT division reported revenues of 9.1 million euros, up 144 percent. Annual recurring revenues for the unit, a key metric targeted by the company, rose 111 percent, it said. ($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.