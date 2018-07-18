Software AG Q2 sales in line, slight beat on profits

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG reported in-line sales and a slight beat on profits in the second quarter, as its business platform and database divisions recorded solid growth and its new industrial internet division doubled revenues.

Second quarter revenues at Germany’s second-largest business software firm rose by 4 percent at constant currencies to 205.7 million euros ($239.5 million), in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Core earnings before interest and amortisation were flat at 61.5 million euros, just above market expectations, while the EBITA margin widened by 0.4 percentage points to 29.9 percent.

Darmstadt-based Software AG confirmed its full-year guidance. ($1 = 0.8590 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)