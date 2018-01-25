UPDATE 1-Software AG Q4 margins hit record; IoT business may double in 2018

* Q4 underlying EBITA up 9 pct, in line with consensus

* Q4 EBITA margin widens by 2.5 pct points to 36.7 pct

* Sees IoT/Cloud business growing by 70-100 pct in 2018

* Sees 2018 EBITA margins of 30-32 pct vs 31.8 pct in 2017 (Adds detail from results release)

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Software AG reported record margins in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast that a new business line serving the industrial internet could as much as double in size in 2018.

Germany’s No.2 business software maker after SAP said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose by 9 percent to 98.4 million euros ($122.4 million), in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose 7 percent to 268.4 million euros, just shy of a poll consensus of 274 million.

Its EBITA margin expanded by 2.5 percentage points to 36.7 percent, a record. CEO Karl-Heinz Streibig, due to retire at the end of July, said Software would extend its market leadership in the Internet of Things in 2018.

Darmstadt-based Software AG has, effective Jan. 1, split out its IoT/Cloud business into a separate division that it forecast would grow by between 70 and 100 percent in 2018, net of currency, from an outturn of 14.9 million euros last year.

It also expects its core Digital Business Platform division to grow by 3 to 7 percent while its legacy Adabas & Natural database systems would shrink by between 2 and 6 percent.

The company forecast EBITA margins of 30-32 percent in 2018, after 31.8 percent for 2017 as a whole. ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)