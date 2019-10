ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss software management company SoftwareONE set the price of its initial public offering on Friday at 18 Swiss francs per share, valuing the company at around 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.82 billion).

The IPO consists of secondary shares, with the firm’s founders retaining the largest stake and financial investor KKR , which bought a 25% stake in 2015, keeping around 15%.