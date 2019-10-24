Funds News
October 24, 2019 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SoftwareONE set to price Swiss IPO at 18 Sfr/share - bookrunner

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swiss software management company SoftwareONE is expected to price its initial public offering at 18 Swiss francs per share, a bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.

The price guidance had been set at 17.75-19.00 francs, implying an equity value of 2.7 billion to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.73-2.93 billion). Books close on Thursday.

The IPO consists of secondary shares, with the firm’s founders retaining the largest stake and financial investor KKR , which bought a 25% stake in 2015, retaining “significant interest”. ($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

