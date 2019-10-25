UPDATE 1-SoftwareONE IPO price values Swiss company at $2.8 bln

(Adds IPO details and background)

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss software management company SoftwareONE set the price of its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday at 18 Swiss francs per share, valuing the company at about 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.82 billion).

The oversubscribed IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange consists of secondary shares, with the firm’s founders retaining the largest stake and financial investor KKR, which bought a 25% stake in 2015, keeping nearly 15%.

Its free float amounts to 24.3% or 28% assuming full exercise of an overallotment option.

SoftwareONE helps companies manage an estimated 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion) in software purchases from vendors such as Microsoft, Adobe and IBM.

The 20-year-old company’s gross profit rose to 724 million Swiss francs in 2018 from 571 million francs in 2016, while its adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 33% from 17%.

KKR and the company founders are hoping to benefit from a Swiss stock market that is at near record highs, with the broad Swiss Performance Index up about a quarter this year.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Unicredit and Zuercher Kantonalbank are acting as joint bookrunners.

Rothschild & Co acted as financial adviser to SoftwareONE.