CORRECTED-Oman's Sohar Aluminium assessing restart after interruption

(In Aug. 15 story, corrects ownership in paragraph 4, number of regional aluminium producers in paragraph 5)

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s Sohar Aluminium plant said on Tuesday it was assessing how soon production could resume from the 350,000-tonnes-per-year smelter after an “incident” interrupted operations this month.

“On Friday August 4, an incident occurred at the Sohar Aluminium plant which interrupted normal operations and resulted in no injuries recorded,” Chief Executive Said Al Masoudi said in a statement.

“The company has put together a team of industry experts to assess how quickly metal production can be restarted and a return to full production levels be restored as early as possible.”

The $2.4 billion Sohar Aluminium joint venture is 20 percent owned by Alcan, the Canadian aluminium-producing unit of Australia-based Rio Tinto. Oman Oil Co and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) each hold 40 percent.

Sohar is among at least four main aluminium producers in the Gulf Arab region. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)