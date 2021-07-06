Soho House targets over $3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - The Soho House private members club said on Tuesday it plans to raise as much as $480 million through a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of about $3.21 billion.

Soho House plans to sell 30 million shares of its Class A common stock priced between $14 and $16 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange. It has applied to list its shares under the symbol “MCG”.

The company, which has filed under the name Membership Collective Group Inc, began operating as Soho House in 1995 and now has members across physical and digital spaces, including Soho Houses, The Ned in London and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos.

As of April 4, the group had more than 119,000 members.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint book-running managers for the offering.