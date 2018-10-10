FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Parkland Fuel to buy 75 pct in fuel marketer SOL Investments for C$1.57 bln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp, Canada-based marketer of petroleum products, said on Wednesday it would buy a 75 percent stake in privately held SOL Investments Ltd and its subsidiaries for C$1.57 billion ($1.21 billion). Upon closing of the deal, SOL’s parent company Simpson Group, will own about 10 percent of the issued and outstanding shares in Parkland, the companies said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2959 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

