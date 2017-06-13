FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utility must face SolarCity antitrust suit - 9th Circuit
June 13, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 2 months ago

Utility must face SolarCity antitrust suit - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday refused to block an antitrust lawsuit by SolarCity Corp against an Arizona utility over new charges it imposed on solar-power users, saying the appeal filed by the Salt River Project A.I. Power District was premature.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals widens a split in the federal courts of appeal over the reach of the state-action immunity doctrine, which can protect state and local governments from liability for violating antitrust laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s7vhEK

