Utility must face SolarCity antitrust suit - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday refused to block an antitrust lawsuit by SolarCity Corp against an Arizona utility over new charges it imposed on solar-power users, saying the appeal filed by the Salt River Project A.I. Power District was premature.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals widens a split in the federal courts of appeal over the reach of the state-action immunity doctrine, which can protect state and local governments from liability for violating antitrust laws.

