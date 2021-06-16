Spain's Solarpack gets 881 mln eur takeover bid from Sweden's EQT

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Spanish solar power developer Solarpack said on Wednesday it had received a takeover bid from Swedish fund EQT valued at a maximum of 881.2 million euros ($1.07 billion)

EQT offered 26.50 euros a share in cash for Solarpack, according to a regulatory filing submitted by the Spanish group, equivalent to a roughly 45% premium over Tuesday’s closing price of 18.28 euros. ($1 = 0.8246 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Louise Heavens)