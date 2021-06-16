Spanish solar company Solarpack gets 881 million euro bid from EQT

MADRID (Reuters) -Shares in Solarpack jumped on Wednesday after the Spanish solar power developer said it had received a takeover bid from Swedish fund EQT valued at a maximum of 881.2 million euros ($1.07 billion)

EQT has offered 26.50 euros a share in cash for Solarpack, a regulatory filing submitted by the Spanish group said, equivalent to a roughly 45% premium over Tuesday’s closing price of 18.28 euros.

Shares in Solarpack, which floated on the Spanish stock market in 2018, were trading 44% higher at 26.30 euros shortly after the market open.

The Swedish fund said in a statement its offer was conditional on reaching a minimum acceptance level of 75% plus one share and that it aimed to delist Solarpack if the bid was successful.

Founded in 2005, the company is mainly active in Spain, Chile and India, with projects slated for development in the United States and other Latin American markets.

The offer comes amid a spate of dealmaking in Spanish renewable energy as investors seek to take advantage of a global transition towards clean power generation.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)