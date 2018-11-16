Publisher Il Sole 24 Ore probed in market manipulation case-document

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The publisher of Italy’s best-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore was placed under investigation as part of a probe into alleged market manipulation and false accounting, a court document showed.

Italian prosecutors on Friday wrapped up the probe, launched last year against the former editor of the newspaper and two top managers. Under Italian law companies can be held accountable for failing to properly supervise the conduct of their managers.

Il Sole 24 Ore declined to comment. (Reporting by Manuela D’Alessandro; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)