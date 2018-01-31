Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore doesn't plan further extraordinary operations

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Il Sole 24 Ore does not plan further extraordinary operations, the group’s Chief Executive Franco Moscetti said on Wednesday.

The Milan-based group, which publishes the country’s top financial daily, recently carried out a capital increase and sold 49 percent of its Business School 24 unit.

“The three-year business plan to 2019 doesn’t foresee new disposals”, Moscetti said, adding other financial operations were excluded too.

The CEO said that the cost cutting plan was going better than expected.