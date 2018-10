(Corrects second paragraph to say offer at a 28 percent premium, not 36.6 percent)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner BHP on Tuesday said it entered a share subscription agreement with copper-gold explorer SolGold Plc, under which SolGold will issue a 100 million shares to the company.

BHP has agreed to pay 45 pence per SolGold share, which is at a 28 percent premium to the stock’s close on Monday.