Sept 5 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP said on Wednesday it would buy a 6.1 percent stake in SolGold PLC , the majority owner and operator of the Cascabel porphyry copper-gold project in Ecuador.

BHP will buy 103.1 million SolGold shares from Guyana Goldfields Inc, the miner said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

It will spend about 27.4 million pounds ($35.2 million) for its stake in SolGold. ($1 = 0.7779 pounds) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)