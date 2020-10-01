Solid Biosciences say FDA lifts halt on gene therapy trial

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical halt placed on a trial of its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.

The trial was halted in November for a second time in less than two years after a seven-year-old-boy experienced serious complications.

Shares of the company were up nearly 60% in premarket trading after the news. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)