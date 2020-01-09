Solid Biosciences to cut workforce, focus on DMD gene therapy

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc said on Thursday it would cut its workforce by about one third and focus on its experimental gene therapy for muscle-wasting disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), after a trial of the treatment was halted in November.

The company had 111 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2018.

The drug developer said it would curtail all other research and development programs except for the gene therapy, SGT-001, as it works to address the clinical hold.

The trial was halted for a second time in less than two years after a seven-year-old-boy experienced serious complications.