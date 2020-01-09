Company News
January 9, 2020 / 1:22 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Solid Biosciences to cut workforce, focus on DMD gene therapy

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc said on Thursday it would cut its workforce by about one third and focus on its experimental gene therapy for muscle-wasting disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), after a trial of the treatment was halted in November.

The company had 111 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2018.

The drug developer said it would curtail all other research and development programs except for the gene therapy, SGT-001, as it works to address the clinical hold.

The trial was halted for a second time in less than two years after a seven-year-old-boy experienced serious complications.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below