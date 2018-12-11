Lebanon's real estate market severely challenged -Solidere exec

AJMAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s real estate market is severely challenged and the formation of a government is important to allow a recovery, said Lebanese developer Solidere International’s chief operating officer.

“Lebanon today, in general, real estate is severely challenged” Oussama Kabbani told Reuters.

“It’s definitely putting a lot of stress on the real estate market because people need to feel stability. You need to have a government, you need to have sometimes legislation ...real estate is hurting, it’s definitely hurting.”