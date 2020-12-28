Soltec shares jump 11% on inclusion in Spain's general index

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares of solar equipment maker Soltec jumped on Monday after the Spanish bourse BME said the recently listed company would be included in its general stock index in the first half of next year.

Soltec stocks were 11% higher at 11.24 euros ($13.76) in early trading. The shares have more than doubled in value since making their market debut in October.

Soltec was the first market listing on the Spanish bourse since December 2019.

BME also excluded its own shares and those of the telecom firm MasMovil, both of which had been delisted in the past months, as well as shares of the troubled renewable energy firm Abengoa from the general index which will now comprise 119 companies.