Shares in Solutions30 slide on Muddy Waters short-seller report

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French-listed technology company Solutions30 slid on Tuesday, after hedge fund Muddy Waters issued a short-seller report citing corporate governance issues at the company - concerns the company has denied.

Solutions30 shares were down by around 34% in early trading.

Solutions30 issued a statement on Dec 14 in which the company said it had been the target of a destabilisation campaign using “malicious and disloyal methods.”

It added it had appointed the law firm August Debouzy to file a complaint with the Parquet National Financier - France’s financial crimes investigator’s office - over the dissemination of false and misleading information.