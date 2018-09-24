UPDATE 1-Belgium's Solvay sees advanced chemicals and plastics driving growth

(Adds comment, background)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Monday it expects organic core profit growth to accelerate in the middle term, driven by its advanced materials and advanced formulations businesses.

The group, which manufactures products in more than 60 countries, has been streamlining its business in order to focus more on specific applications in aerospace, automotive and the oil and gas industry where it can achieve higher margins.

“Solvay will leverage on its differentiated technologies and its simpler, customer-focused organization,” said Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu.

The company said it would raise production capacity of its Solef PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride) polymers in France by more than 35 percent in a bid to benefit from increasing demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Solef PVDF is used to improve energy storage and reduce weight in batteries.

The company targets annual organic growth of between 6 percent and 9 percent in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the period 2019-2021.

Growth will be led by the advanced materials and advanced formulations businesses, which are both expected to post annual organic underlying EBITDA growth of 6 to 10 percent over the period.

Performance Chemicals, which makes soda ash used in production of glass, is expected to post growth of 2 to 6 percent.

In the first half of 2018, the company’s underlying EBITDA grew 6 percent organically. The company said it expects full-year earnings growth of between 5 and 7 percent.

Analysts in a company-compiled consensus published in July expected the company to report full-year 2018 underlying EBITDA of 2.21 billion euros ($2.59 billion) in 2018, rising to 2.33 billion euros in 2019 and 2.45 billion euros in 2020.

The company also said it would announce the appointment of a new chief executive in the next few weeks after its current CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu was appointed chairman of French utility Engie in May. ($1 = 0.8527 euros)