Solvay to cut 500 jobs by 2022, Q4 beat expectations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Wednesday it would cut 500 jobs by the end of 2022 after raising its cost cutting target to 500 million euros by 2024.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 11.7% from a year earlier to 464 million euros in the fourth quarter, above a company-provided consensus of 455 million euros ($552.64 million).

Solvay, whose products range from base chemicals such as soda ash to speciality polymers, reported a fall in fourth-quarter sales of 9.3% to 2.21 billion euros, beating a consensus of 2.12 billion euros.

It proposed gross dividend of 3.75 euros per share, stable compared to a year ago. ($1 = 0.8233 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)