UPDATE 2-Solvay to cut 500 jobs by 2022, Q4 results beat expectations

(Adds details, conference call)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Wednesday it would cut further 500 jobs by the end of 2022 and raised its cost-cutting target to 500 million euros by 2024, after reporting four-quarter results above expectations.

The company, which previously targeted 350 million euros ($425.81 million) in cost cuts by 2024 as part of its restructuring plan, said that it would book a non-cash provision of around 170 million euros in the first quarter for the plan.

“As the crisis unfolded, we quickly adapted priorities to accelerate our cost and cash delivery,” Chief Executive Officer Ilham Kadri said in a statement.

Solvay, which employs more than 23,000 in 64 countries, eliminated 570 jobs last year in the United States and in Britain after closing down two composite material plants, resulting in cost savings of 60 million euros.

It expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 520-550 million euros in the first quarter, above a consensus which sees them at 505 million euros.

Free cash flow at the end of the year should be between 600 and 650 million euros, it added.

Solvay will provide more details on its full-year outlook when there will be better market visibility, Kadri told reporters.

The group, whose products range from base chemicals such as soda ash to specialty polymers, said that resilient demand in healthcare, consumer goods, personal care and electronics partially offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on civil aerospace and oil and gas volumes in the fourth quarter.

It reported a 11.7% drop in EBITDA in the quarter from a year earlier to 464 million euros, above a company-provided consensus of 455 million euros. Sales fell 9.3% to 2.21 billion euros, also beating a consensus of 2.12 billion euros.

Solvay proposed a dividend of 3.75 euros per share, unchanged from a year ago. ($1 = 0.8220 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Laura Marchioro in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Louise Heavens)