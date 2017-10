MOGADISHU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday killing the driver, police said.

The car detonated in the village of Markaz just over 20 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Mogadishu, Major Nur Ali told Reuters. More than 300 people were killed on Saturday in the capital’s deadliest truck bombing. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)