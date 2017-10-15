FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from bomb attacks in Somalia's capital rises to 85
#Industrials
October 15, 2017

Death toll from bomb attacks in Somalia's capital rises to 85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from two bomb attacks that tore through busy junctions in the heart of Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to 85, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the country since Islamist militants launched an insurgency in 2007.

Police said a truck bomb exploded on Saturday outside a hotel at the K5 intersection that is lined with government offices, restaurants and kiosks, flattening buildings and setting vehicles on fire. Two hours later, a blast struck the Medina district.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
